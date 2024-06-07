iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

