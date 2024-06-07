iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,766,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,386. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.