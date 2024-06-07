iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.17. 728,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.25. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.