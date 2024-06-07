iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,395 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $95,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,944. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.