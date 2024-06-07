iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYFree Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,166,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after acquiring an additional 311,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EWY stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.