iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,166,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after acquiring an additional 311,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EWY stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

