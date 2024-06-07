iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

