iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

