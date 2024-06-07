iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,100,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the previous session’s volume of 229,734 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 543,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 306,711 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 634,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

