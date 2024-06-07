iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,138 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $539.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.