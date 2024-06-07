IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

