IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.96

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.96 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 52.70 ($0.68), with a volume of 970,213 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on IP Group from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of £537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.98.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

