Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lessened by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,598,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 532,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

