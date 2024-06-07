Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2024 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2024 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Foot Locker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2024 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2024 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2024 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 451,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Foot Locker Inc alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.