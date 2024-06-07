Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (AAPL, ACCO, AVNW, CGTX, CTS, HURC, HVT, IDXX, NX, ORCL)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

