Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (AAPL, ACCO, AVNW, CGTX, CTS, HURC, HVT, IDXX, NX, ORCL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

