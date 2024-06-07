Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL):

6/7/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $228.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.36. 48,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,011. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

