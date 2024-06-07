Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,008 put options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 7,229 put options.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TAN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 400,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,756,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.