Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 385,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 103,941 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $46.77.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

