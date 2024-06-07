Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $463.81 and last traded at $463.78. Approximately 6,107,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,365,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.37.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.52.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.