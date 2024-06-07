Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $463.81 and last traded at $463.78. Approximately 6,107,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,365,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.37.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.52.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.