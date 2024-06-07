Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,802,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,544,047. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $465.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.68 and its 200 day moving average is $426.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

