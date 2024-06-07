Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.33. 13,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBBQ. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

