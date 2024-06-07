Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 1,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,048,000.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

