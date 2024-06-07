Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 1,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
