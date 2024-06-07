Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $572.65. 1,435,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.30 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $623.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

