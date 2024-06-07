Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.62. 8,481,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,532,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

