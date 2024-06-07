Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 7,473 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 724 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,896.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $16.12.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 2 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $8.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 188 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $755.76.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 117 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $468.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 42 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $168.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 900 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $3,609.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 41 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $174.25.

Inspirato Stock Down 3.8 %

Inspirato stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.08. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

