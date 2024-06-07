Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 7,473 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 724 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,896.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $16.12.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 2 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $8.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.
  • On Friday, April 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 188 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $755.76.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 117 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $468.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 42 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $168.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 900 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $3,609.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 41 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $174.25.

Inspirato Stock Down 3.8 %

Inspirato stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.08. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

