Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 21,800 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xylem Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $136.87. 1,190,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,984. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.