Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffrey Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 1,513,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.25, a PEG ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

