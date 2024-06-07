Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Sells $14,153.40 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) Director John H. Rexford sold 540 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $14,153.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.