Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells 5,888 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 366,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
