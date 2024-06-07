Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Sells $408,346.80 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $408,346.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mark Meller sold 6,732 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $989,873.28.

On Monday, March 25th, Mark Meller sold 1,823 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $190,758.72.

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Meller sold 7,114 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $779,125.28.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Meller sold 1,061 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $115,521.68.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.26. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SilverSun Technologies Increases Dividend

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $3.27 dividend. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 1,121.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

