Insider Selling: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Sells 1,491 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $102.66 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

