Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Sells 18,607 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.68. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

