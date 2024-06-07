Insider Selling: Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells 95,601 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Informatica Stock Down 0.3 %

INFA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,776. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth $14,375,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

