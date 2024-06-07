Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells 11,354 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,015.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05.

Flex Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 5,222,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Flex by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Flex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 195,447 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.