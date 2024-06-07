Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,473 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.87. 114,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.09 and its 200 day moving average is $265.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.