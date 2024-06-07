Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$901,429.50 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50.

CJT stock opened at C$112.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$125.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$115.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.96.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.91.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

