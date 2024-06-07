Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

