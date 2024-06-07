Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.
AvePoint Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
