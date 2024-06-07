Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on AVPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.