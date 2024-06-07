Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,288,200.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

