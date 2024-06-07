Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00.

ALA opened at C$30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.62 and a twelve month high of C$31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.85.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

