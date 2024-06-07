Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires 1,397 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Janie Goddard bought 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,241.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,796.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.87. 52,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,928. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ULBI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

