Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,956,182 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.49. 4,277,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.