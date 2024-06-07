Insider Buying: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Buys $15,042.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) Director Dwight L. Jacobs bought 545 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,658.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.66 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $482.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.