Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £74,252.97 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,252.97 ($95,135.13).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON:BAG opened at GBX 611 ($7.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £678.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,797.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 637 ($8.16).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,411.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.69) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A.G. BARR

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.