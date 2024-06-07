Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingevity

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.72. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.