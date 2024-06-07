Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.06. Infosys shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,638,054 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 219,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

