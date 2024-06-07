Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $164.74

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $164.74, but opened at $146.50. Impinj shares last traded at $147.10, with a volume of 231,167 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Impinj Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,991.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

