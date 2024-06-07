Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

