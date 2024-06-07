Immunocore’s (IMCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Immunocore by 1.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

