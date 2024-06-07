Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after buying an additional 210,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

