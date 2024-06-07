Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Shares Down 6.5%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $2.02. 47,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 25,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Humacyte Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

