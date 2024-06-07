Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.15. 10,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 297,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

